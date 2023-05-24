Marathon
Photo contributed by Madeline Island Marathon.

On a surprisingly warm race day with temperatures approaching 70 degrees, nearly 70 runners sped across the 26.2-mile Madeline Island Marathon course while another 280 participated in the 13.1-mile half marathon on Saturday, May 19. The race began and ended in LaPointe with men's marathon three-time winner Christian Wobeter of Verona breaking his own course record with a blistering time of 2:36.07. Top three finishers for men and women in the full marathon were

Female:

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments