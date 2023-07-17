Meandering along the shores of Chequamegon Bay, the Bay Days fun run may not draw the attention of its more popular Madeline Island Marathon and well known Whistlestop Marathon counterparts, but for the over 70 runners covering the course’s one mile, 5k and 10k distances on Saturday, July 15, beginning at 8 a.m., this unsung event is a small jewel. One that has been sparkling for decades according to JoAnn Erickson, who helps organize the fun run in her role as the office manager of the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce.

“We’ve always been on the Lakefront Trail,” Erickson said. “We try to take advantage of the lakefront as much as we can. The mission is simply -[=oto get people out and enjoy our lakefront and just have a fun run. This started before my time, so it’s been going for over 40 years. We don’t even keep time,”

  

