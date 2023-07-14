Boden Bratley

Former Ashland Oredocker baseball player and recent University of Wisconsin-Superior graduate Boden Bratley is back on the diamond in Ashland, this time as an umpire for both the Ashland Little League and American Legion league. It's a happy return according to Bratley, and a payback of sorts.

"What inspired me to ump has to be the amazing experiences that I had at the ballpark growing up," he said. "Sports have always been a huge part of my life and I am very appreciative of all the people that made those experiences possible. I am glad that I get to be a part of helping the next generation have those same experiences. The most memorable moments have to be umping any close game that ends in a walk-off. Watching the kids celebrate brings me back to when I was that age."

  

