Skate race

Inline skaters from all over the United States converged upon Madeline Island June 18 to compete in the Apostle Islands Inline Marathon. (Contributed photo by Ed Monroe)

Madeline Island is a popular destination for cyclists, hikers, boaters, runners — and inline skaters? For the 285 skaters participating in the Apostle Islands Inline Marathon on Saturday, June 18, the answer was decidedly yes. Inline skaters from as far away as California, Texas, and Virginia took to the smooth, paved 8.7-mile course on Madeline Island to compete in a full marathon, slightly more than a half-marathon, or a non-competitive fun race. Regardless of distance, inline skaters received a different experience on Madeline Island this year according to Mary McPhetridge, executive director of the Ashland Chamber of Commerce, which hosts the event.

“The racers were so excited to compete on the island,” she said. “There were quite a number of first-timers and pros who hadn’t done our race and said it was the most beautiful course they’d seen. I was out on the course and a pack of about 20 racers were coming in a draft line and a deer shot out in front of the first racer. They all were whooping and hollering and didn’t see the other deer that darted across the street shortly after the last skater in the pack. It was extremely close … skaters experienced all sorts of wildlife on the island. The weather was absolutely perfect as well.”

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments