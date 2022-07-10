The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a
* Special Marine Warning for...
Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI...
Duluth MN to Port Wing WI...
Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI...
Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland...
Port Wing to Sand Island WI...
Sand Island to Bayfield WI...
Silver Bay Harbor to Two Harbors MN...
Two Harbors to Duluth MN...
* Until 700 PM CDT.
* At 554 PM CDT, a shower was located near Siskwit Bay Harbor,
moving east at 55 knots. At 540 PM CDT, an open waters buoy south
of Two Harbors reported a wind gust of 39 knots.
HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 knots.
SOURCE...Buoy.
IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and
suddenly higher waves.
* Locations impacted include...
Siskwit Bay Harbor, Ashland Breakwater Lighthouse, Sand Island,
Barkers Island, Stockton Island, Madeline Island, Herbster, York
Island, Superior Harbor, Larsmont, Apostle Islands National Lake
Shore, La Pointe, Port Wing Harbor, Raspberry Island Lighthouse,
Knife River Marina, Oak Point, Duluth Lift Bridge Channel, Duluth
Harbor, Bayfield Peninsula Sea Caves, and Chequamegon Bay.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are
expected.
&&
HAIL...0.00IN;
WIND...40KTS
On a night of full of stars at Ashland's Pufall Field on Friday, July 8, the Ashland Merchants played host for the Upper 13 League 2022 all-star game. Ashland and rivals the Washburn Sharptails combined forces with the Lake Superior Sea Dogs and Tri-County Lumberjaxx to form the north roster, while Mellon's Iron City Miners teamed with the league-leading Tony Hayshakers, Glidden Orioles, and Grandview Tigers for the south squad. Each team had four players represented in the game.
The stars aligned for the north team in a hotly contested 10-9 win that went 10 innings. Upper 13 play resumed on Sunday with Washburn taking on Ashland at Washburn.
