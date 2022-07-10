All stars

(Photo contributed by Maggie Zakovec)

On a night of full of stars at Ashland's Pufall Field on Friday, July 8, the Ashland Merchants played host for the Upper 13 League 2022 all-star game. Ashland and rivals the Washburn Sharptails combined forces with the Lake Superior Sea Dogs and Tri-County Lumberjaxx to form the north roster, while Mellon's Iron City Miners teamed with the league-leading Tony Hayshakers, Glidden Orioles, and Grandview Tigers for the south squad. Each team had four players represented in the game.

The stars aligned for the north team in a hotly contested 10-9 win that went 10 innings. Upper 13 play resumed on Sunday with Washburn taking on Ashland at Washburn.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments