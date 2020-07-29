ABC Trap

Chuck Groves presents a check to the Ashland-Washburn trap team head coach Scott Thimm in this recent photo. The ABC Sportsmen club donated a total of $2250 to the team, which amounts to $75 dollars per team member, to help defray costs for each shooter.

 SCOTT THIMM/CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Chuck Groves presents a check to the Ashland-Washburn trap team head coach Scott Thimm in this recent photo. The ABC Sportsmen club donated a total of $2250 to the team, which amounts to $75 dollars per team member, to help defray costs for each shooter.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments