After a brief break for the Independence Day holiday weekend, the staff of the ABC Raceway will jump back into action with both feet, starting tonight with a program designed to attract every type of race fan.
Northern Clearing, Inc., with support from Little Caesar’s Pizza, will present its annual “Racing for a Reason” fundraiser night for local charities. The Raceway will offer free admission for all fans in the main grandstands area, and there will be a number of opportunities for fans to contribute to the charities all evening.
Fans are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items at the front grandstand admission gate as part of the fundraising effort. There will also be a ‘favorite driver’ vote and button sales, with proceeds to be added to the overall contributions.
“The Vernon family and the entire staff of Northern Clearing have done such a wonderful job helping the families of our local communities,” said Raceway president Eric Erickson recently. “By offering to help us put on a racing program free of charge to the fans, we hope fans will show their appreciation by supporting the many local groups that benefit from NCI’s generosity.”
A full program of WISSOTA Modifieds, Super Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Pure Stocks and Hornets, plus ABC Raceway Six-Cylinders, will be in action for heat and feature races. Following the race program, the track will host a fireworks display, and after that fans are welcome to attend a chili feed fundraiser at Zar’s Bar & Banquet Hall near Ashland.
The rest of the month of July will be just as busy and exciting, with the rescheduled $1,500-to-win race one of Ashland Ford-Chrysler Center’s three-race Summer Series for the Midwest Mods on July 18; and the championship round of the five-track, five-night FastLane Motorsports Northland Super Stock Series to be held on July 25.
For this evening’s show, the pit gates will open at 4:30 p.m., the grandstand gates will welcome fans in at 5, hot laps will kick off the on-track action at 6:15, and green-flag racing gets going at 7 p.m. Local radio station WBSZ, 93.3 FM, will air “Race Night” updates from 4:30-6 p.m. with track news and info.
The ABC Raceway is located 3 1/2 miles south of Ashland on State Highway 13 and one mile west on Butterworth Road. For raceday information call (715) 682-4990, log on to the track's website, www.abcraceway.com, or check out the track’s Facebook page.
