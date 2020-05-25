ABC Hudack

Ashland’s Tiffany Hudack became only the second female driver ever to win a feature at the ABC Raceway when she won the non-stop 15-lap Six-Cylinder feature in July, 2014.

Taking into account the effects of the current COVID-19 viral

pandemic, the Board of Directors of the Ashland-Bayfield County

Racing Association have decided that Saturday, May 30, will be the

opening-night date for the 2020 stock car racing season at the ABC

Raceway.

To be presented by the Northern State Bank of Ashland, a full night of

heat and feature race action for the track’s regular weekly divisions -

WISSOTA-sanctioned Modifieds, Super Stocks, Midwest Modifieds,

Pure Stocks and Hornets, and the Raceway’s own ABC Six-Cylinders -

will be held on the historic three-eighths-mile red-clay oval in

northwestern Wisconsin on that night.

Preparations for the 56th season opener at the venerable speedplant

have been far different from those for any race season before,

according to Raceway Board president Eric Erickson. Along with the

usual pre-season sprucing, prepping and fixing, members of the Board

have implemented many carefully planned precautions to help assure

that the facility will be clean and safe for race fans, drivers and their

crews, and the track’s race-night staff.

“We will put the safety and well-being of our fans as our first priority,”

Erickson said regarding the Board’s decision to open the season. “We

are preparing our facility to be very fan-friendly, while emphasizing

the protection of the health and safety of our fans. But we also intend

to do the best job possible in holding a good race program that fans

can enjoy.”

With the recent decisions by state and local governments to relax the

various “stay-at-home” restrictions around the region, fans have

become eager to enjoy racing and other sporting events. However,

racetrack promoters - and people in general - realize that a genuine

and unprecedented health hazard still exists, forcing them to take

unique steps to minimize the possibility of transmission of the

coronavirus at their facilities.

Fans coming to the ABC Raceway will have access to many hand-

sanitizing stations throughout the facility and will experience changes

in the way food and beverages are served - all in the interests of their

safety. Fans will also be encouraged to practice safe distancing in the

grandstands, and race teams will be parked in the pits with a minimum

of one parking space between haulers, in an effort to help minimize

contact.

“We will continue to monitor guidelines set by the state, our local

municipalities, and the federal government as they pertain to the

pandemic regarding social gatherings for facilities such as ours,” said

Erickson. “If any further recommendations are made or mandates are

passed along, we will do what is needed to protect the people that

come to our track from possible contact with this dangerous virus.”

Erickson advised that a more extensive explanation of the track’s

precautionary measures will be posted on the ABC Raceway Facebook

page. An updated 2020 season schedule will also be announced soon

and will be posted on the Raceway’s Facebook page and other social

media sources as well as made available via newspapers and other

mass media.

The ABC Raceway is located 3 1/2 miles south of Ashland. More

information is available on the track&#39;s website, www.abcraceway.com.

