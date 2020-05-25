Taking into account the effects of the current COVID-19 viral
pandemic, the Board of Directors of the Ashland-Bayfield County
Racing Association have decided that Saturday, May 30, will be the
opening-night date for the 2020 stock car racing season at the ABC
Raceway.
To be presented by the Northern State Bank of Ashland, a full night of
heat and feature race action for the track’s regular weekly divisions -
WISSOTA-sanctioned Modifieds, Super Stocks, Midwest Modifieds,
Pure Stocks and Hornets, and the Raceway’s own ABC Six-Cylinders -
will be held on the historic three-eighths-mile red-clay oval in
northwestern Wisconsin on that night.
Preparations for the 56th season opener at the venerable speedplant
have been far different from those for any race season before,
according to Raceway Board president Eric Erickson. Along with the
usual pre-season sprucing, prepping and fixing, members of the Board
have implemented many carefully planned precautions to help assure
that the facility will be clean and safe for race fans, drivers and their
crews, and the track’s race-night staff.
“We will put the safety and well-being of our fans as our first priority,”
Erickson said regarding the Board’s decision to open the season. “We
are preparing our facility to be very fan-friendly, while emphasizing
the protection of the health and safety of our fans. But we also intend
to do the best job possible in holding a good race program that fans
can enjoy.”
With the recent decisions by state and local governments to relax the
various “stay-at-home” restrictions around the region, fans have
become eager to enjoy racing and other sporting events. However,
racetrack promoters - and people in general - realize that a genuine
and unprecedented health hazard still exists, forcing them to take
unique steps to minimize the possibility of transmission of the
coronavirus at their facilities.
Fans coming to the ABC Raceway will have access to many hand-
sanitizing stations throughout the facility and will experience changes
in the way food and beverages are served - all in the interests of their
safety. Fans will also be encouraged to practice safe distancing in the
grandstands, and race teams will be parked in the pits with a minimum
of one parking space between haulers, in an effort to help minimize
contact.
“We will continue to monitor guidelines set by the state, our local
municipalities, and the federal government as they pertain to the
pandemic regarding social gatherings for facilities such as ours,” said
Erickson. “If any further recommendations are made or mandates are
passed along, we will do what is needed to protect the people that
come to our track from possible contact with this dangerous virus.”
Erickson advised that a more extensive explanation of the track’s
precautionary measures will be posted on the ABC Raceway Facebook
page. An updated 2020 season schedule will also be announced soon
and will be posted on the Raceway’s Facebook page and other social
media sources as well as made available via newspapers and other
mass media.
The ABC Raceway is located 3 1/2 miles south of Ashland. More
information is available on the track's website, www.abcraceway.com.
