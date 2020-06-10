Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST WISCONSIN THIS MORNING... .HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CONTINUE TO BE POSSIBLE EARLY THIS MORNING OVER PORTIONS OF ASHLAND AND IRON COUNTIES AND THE THREAT HAS ENDED OVER SAWYER AND MUCH OF PRICE COUNTIES. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL WILL BE FROM A HALF INCH TO AN INCH THROUGH 6 AM. THIS IS ON TOP OF 1.5 TO 3.0 INCHES THAT ALREADY HAS FALLEN. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR * A PORTION OF NORTHWEST WISCONSIN, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, ASHLAND AND IRON. * UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * HEAVY RAINFALL IS EXPECTED EARLY THIS MORNING WITH ANOTHER HALF INCH TO AN INCH POSSIBLE FROM 4 AM TO 6 AM. THIS WILL BE ON TOP OF THE ONE TO THREE INCHES OF RAIN THAT HAS ALREADY FALLEN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&