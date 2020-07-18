Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 382 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA AITKIN PINE IN NORTHEAST MINNESOTA CARLTON COOK LAKE ST. LOUIS IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN PRICE IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN ASHLAND BAYFIELD BURNETT DOUGLAS IRON SAWYER WASHBURN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AITKIN, ASHLAND, BAYFIELD, CASTLE DANGER, CLOQUET, DULUTH, GRAND MARAIS, GRANTSBURG, HAYWARD, HINCKLEY, HURLEY, PHILLIPS, PINE CITY, SHELL LAKE, SILVER BAY, SPOONER, SUPERIOR, TWO HARBORS, AND WASHBURN. THIS ALSO INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE FOND DU LAC BAND, BROOKSTON DISTRICT, THE FOND DU LAC BAND, SAWYER DISTRICT, THE FOND DU LAC BAND, CLOQUET DISTRICT, THE RED CLIFF BAND, THE BAD RIVER RESERVATION, THE GRAND PORTAGE RESERVATION, THE MILLE LACS BAND, LENA LAKE,, BIG SANDY LAKE,, EAST LAKE AND, HINCKLEY AREAS AND THE BOIS FORTE BAND, NETT LAKE AND, LAKE VERMILLION AREAS.