ABC
Contributed photo by Tom Krob of Shooterguy Action Photography

Duluth’s Aaron Bernick picked up his second feature win of the season in the WISSOTA Pure Stocks at ABC Raceway on Saturday, July 15.

Marcus Dunbar of Marenisco, Mich., was the Midwest Modified feature winner; Super Stock feature winner went to Nick Oreskovich of Mason.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments