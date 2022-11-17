...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM CST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1
to 3 inches with 3 to 6 inches over northeastern Ashland
County.
* WHERE...Ashland County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the
Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) runs from Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 24-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Wisconsin visits Nebraska on Saturday looking to beat the Cornhuskers a ninth straight time. The Badgers need to win one of their last two regular-season games to become bowl-eligible. The Badgers are 1-3 in Big Ten road games and a loss in Lincoln would put them at risk for their first losing season since 2001. Nebraska has quarterback issues. Casey Thompson has missed two straight games because of injury and Chubba Purdy is out for the season because of an ankle injury last week at Michigan. Logan Smothers will start if Thompson can’t play.
