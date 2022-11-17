Wisconsin Iowa Football

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) runs from Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 24-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

 Charlie Neibergall

Wisconsin visits Nebraska on Saturday looking to beat the Cornhuskers a ninth straight time. The Badgers need to win one of their last two regular-season games to become bowl-eligible. The Badgers are 1-3 in Big Ten road games and a loss in Lincoln would put them at risk for their first losing season since 2001. Nebraska has quarterback issues. Casey Thompson has missed two straight games because of injury and Chubba Purdy is out for the season because of an ankle injury last week at Michigan. Logan Smothers will start if Thompson can’t play.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments