Penn St Wisconsin Basketball

Wisconsin’s Tyler Wahl (5), Carter Gilmore (14) and Chucky Hepburn walk off the court after Wisconsin defeated Penn State 63-60 in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday in Madison. (AP photo/Andy Manis)

MADISON — Steven Crowl scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Wisconsin held on to continue its Madison mastery over Penn State, beating the Nittany Lions 63-60 on Tuesday night.

Tyler Wahl returned to the lineup for Wisconsin (12-5, 4-3 Big Ten) following a three-game absence from the lineup due to injury in which the Badgers lost all three. Wahl had 10 points and finished 3-for-10 shooting but buried his lone 3-point attempt.

