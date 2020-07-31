Following extensive deliberations and meetings of various UMAC governance groups throughout the past three months assessing the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) Council of Presidents and Chancellors has voted to modify the timing of conference competition and championships for fall sports classified as high-risk by the NCAA Sports Science Institute (SSI) which includes football, men's and women's soccer and volleyball.
Per the directive of the governance group, UMAC leadership will postpone fall competitions and pursue opportunities to provide conference events in the spring of 2021 for Men's and Women's Soccer and Volleyball. The spring schedule could include a conference post-season tournament/championship and other conference activities.
Like Northland, UMAC institutions remain focused on providing meaningful experiences for all student athletes in the fall of 2020, which will include multiple opportunities for practice, small-group training, skill development, strength and conditioning, and leadership programming. Moreover, UMAC schools have been given authority to arrange for non-conference games, if safety and health protocols are maintained and travel follows risk management provisions. As low contact sports, men's and women's golf and cross country will continue to compete this fall, and conference championships will be conducted as scheduled.
Northland College is an NCAA Division III institution located in Ashland, WI. The LumberJacks and LumberJills sponsor 14 varsity sports and compete in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference and the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.