Northland College

Sixth-seeded Northland College will take on No. 3 North Central Tuesday prior to Wednesday's semifinals at the Kendrigan Center. (Contributed photo)

Northland College plays host to not one but two conference championship tournaments this week as Upper Midwest Athletic Conference mens basketball teams converge upon the Kendrigan Center for semifinals matchups Wednesday, Feb. 23, with finals on Feb. 26. Sixth-seeded Northland (5-9) meets No. 3-seed North Central (9-5) in the UMAC quarterfinals in Minneapolis, on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Meanwhile, at the Bay Area Civic Center, Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference mens hockey teams will be playing semifinal matches on Feb. 25 and Feb. 26 when UW-Eau Claire faces UW-River Falls, and UW-Superior meets No. 1-seed UW-Stevens Point. The WIAC championship game will also be held at the BACC on Sat., Mar. 5. The Lumberjacks fell to UW-Eau Claire in Eau Claire, 1-0, in the WIAC quarterfinals.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments