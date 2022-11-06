Northland hockey

The Northland College Lumberjills hockey team (0-2-1) visited St. Olaf College (2-1-1) in Northfield, Minnesota for non-conference matches on Friday, Nov. 4, and Saturday, Nov. 5. After falling 5-1 on Friday, the 'Jills came back strong Saturday afternoon leading most of the way before surrendering a late goal that tied the game at 2-2 and held for the duration. Meanwhile, the Lumberjacks (0-3-1) welcomed to the Bay-Area Civic Center non-conference opponents Concordia College-Minnesota on Nov. 4, falling 3-1, and Saint John's University on Nov. 5, dropping a 4-1 decision. Both teams return to the ice on Friday, Nov. 11, with the 'Jills taking on UW-Eau Claire at home while the 'Jacks travel to Hamline University in St. Paul. 

