...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves
6 to 9 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon
Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
The Northland College Lumberjills hockey team (0-2-1) visited St. Olaf College (2-1-1) in Northfield, Minnesota for non-conference matches on Friday, Nov. 4, and Saturday, Nov. 5. After falling 5-1 on Friday, the 'Jills came back strong Saturday afternoon leading most of the way before surrendering a late goal that tied the game at 2-2 and held for the duration. Meanwhile, the Lumberjacks (0-3-1) welcomed to the Bay-Area Civic Center non-conference opponents Concordia College-Minnesota on Nov. 4, falling 3-1, and Saint John's University on Nov. 5, dropping a 4-1 decision. Both teams return to the ice on Friday, Nov. 11, with the 'Jills taking on UW-Eau Claire at home while the 'Jacks travel to Hamline University in St. Paul.
