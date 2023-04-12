Nuutinen
Photo contributed by Viterbo University

Former Ashland Oredocker record-setting pole vaulter Bailey Nuutinen has continued her success as a two-time NAIA indoor and outdoor nationals qualifier for the Viterbo University V-Hawks.

Now in her senior year, Nuutinen is the V-Hawks' record holder with a pole vault of nearly 11 feet, 7 ½ inches, and placed 16th at the NAIA indoor national meet held in Brookings, South Dakota, on March 6. With her final outdoor season now underway, Nuutinen looks to make a return to the NAIA outdoor championships to be held at Indiana Wesleyan University on May 24-26. She was an All-American in 2022. (Photo by Viterbo University)

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments