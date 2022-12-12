Northland hoops

(Photo contributed by Northland College)

The Northland College mens and womens basketball teams ushered in their respective Upper Midwest Athletic Conference seasons with wins at Martin Luther College on Friday, Dec. 9.

Both teams have received contributions from several players in this early stretch, with key performers leading the way. For the Lumberjacks (3-6), who had won two in a row as of Friday, senior Jordan Brennan has provided an offensive punch averaging 14.1 points per game. The Lumberjills (3-4), owners of three consecutive wins, have been driven by senior Miranda Wagner’s 19.3 points per game and senior Alex Espinoza at 11.6 points per game. Both teams traveled to Bethany Lutheran on Saturday, Dec. 10, and the Lumberjills welcomed Mount Mary College to the Kendrigan Center on Monday, Dec. 12. Scores were not available at press time.

