...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING
THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of up to
one tenth of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 40
mph.
* WHERE...Ashland, Iron and Price Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through late Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
The Northland College mens and womens basketball teams ushered in their respective Upper Midwest Athletic Conference seasons with wins at Martin Luther College on Friday, Dec. 9.
Both teams have received contributions from several players in this early stretch, with key performers leading the way. For the Lumberjacks (3-6), who had won two in a row as of Friday, senior Jordan Brennan has provided an offensive punch averaging 14.1 points per game. The Lumberjills (3-4), owners of three consecutive wins, have been driven by senior Miranda Wagner’s 19.3 points per game and senior Alex Espinoza at 11.6 points per game. Both teams traveled to Bethany Lutheran on Saturday, Dec. 10, and the Lumberjills welcomed Mount Mary College to the Kendrigan Center on Monday, Dec. 12. Scores were not available at press time.
