...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
waves 5 to 8 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon
Harbor WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
It was a big afternoon on Saturday, Dec.3, at Kendrigan Gymnasium on the campus of Northland College as both the Lumberjills and Lumberjacks basketball teams claimed wins.
The 'Jills (2-4) struck first with a decisive 83-64 win over visiting Oak Hills Christian College (2-2) from Bemidji, Minn. Senior guard Alex Espinoza led Northland with 21 points, while four other players also produced double-digit scoring efforts: sophomore Kodie Kempp added 19 points, supported further by seniors Ashley Lopez (18), Wynn Bailey (12), and Miranda Wagner (10). Wagner also pulled down 14 rebounds to lead the team, while Kempp collected 10 boards.
