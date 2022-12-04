NC Hoops

(Photo contributed by Northland College)

It was a big afternoon on Saturday, Dec.3, at Kendrigan Gymnasium on the campus of Northland College as both the Lumberjills and Lumberjacks basketball teams claimed wins.

The 'Jills (2-4) struck first with a decisive 83-64 win over visiting Oak Hills Christian College (2-2) from Bemidji, Minn. Senior guard Alex Espinoza led Northland with 21 points, while four other players also produced double-digit scoring efforts: sophomore Kodie Kempp added 19 points, supported further by seniors Ashley Lopez (18), Wynn Bailey (12), and Miranda Wagner (10). Wagner also pulled down 14 rebounds to lead the team, while Kempp collected 10 boards.

