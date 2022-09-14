Northland soccer

Two of the top teams in UMAC mens soccer square off at Ponzio Stadium Saturday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m., when Northland hosts UW-Superior. The game is a measuring stick for the Lumberjacks, who finished third in the UMAC last season while the Yellowjackets claimed their fifth straight conference championship. (Photo contributed by Northland College)

The Northland College Lumberjacks soccer program is no longer a secret in NCAA D3 in general, and its position as a perennial playoff team in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) has all but solidified it as a team to beat there. Bringing the program to this level hasn't been easy for head coach Greg Gilmore, but Northland continues to improve with dedicated recruiting that is yielding a steady influx of talented players.

“This team is very young,” Gilmore said. “We're playing a lot of freshman and we have a lot of competition within the squad. Our practices have a bit of a different vibe than in years past, and guys understand there is a lot of potential right now. True freshmen like Nolan Melek (Washburn High School, class of 2022) have been fantastic for us so far. He's a fierce competitor in the midfield and is a difference maker for us. Freshman Julian Swensen (Corvallis, Oregon) has been a force defensively for us and Quinn Bieber (Lakewood, Washington) has proven to be a versatile threat. Another freshman, Harrison Tibbets (Wollaston, England) to go with junior Izaak Clarke (Middlesbrough, England – all-conference second team in 2021) have done well up front and they'll be relied on in conference play.”

