Northland College has announced that Seamus Gregory will lead the athletic department moving forward. Gregory had been managing the department since February 2019 when he was named interim athletic director, but the interim tag has now been removed. Gregory becomes just the fourth athletic director in Northland history since the Lumberjacks and LumberJills began competing in the NCAA. Gregory will continue to lead the men's hockey program, which he has done since 2014.
Prior to his appointment as interim athletic director, Gregory served as the associate athletic director, a post he began in April 2015. During his time as associate athletic director Gregory also served as the lead liaison for athletics to the Office of Advancement and managed all athletics fundraising.
"It is a privilege to work at Northland College and I've had the opportunity to work with so many wonderful people here," Gregory said. "I'm humbled to have the interim tag removed. The support from all factions of Northland Athletics under President Solibakke, his administration and Board of Trustee Chair Chad Dayton has been remarkable. I've been really pleased with some of the strides we've taken, none of which would have been possible without the support of my staff. They are committed to Northland College, northern Wisconsin, and they work tirelessly to grow our department every day."
Since Gregory began managing the department he has already overseen significant changes both in the athletics staff and facilities. In November 2019, construction started on a large renovation to the locker rooms in Kendrigan Center for all sports.
In March, construction began on a new hitting facility at the baseball and softball fields. The hitting facility aims to help baseball, softball, and both golf programs.
In May, Gregory, in conjunction with the Northland fundraising team, secured funds for a complete renovation of the Northland College Athletics Hall of Fame and additional renovations in the Kendrigan Center. In addition, Gregory also oversaw the transition of both hockey programs from the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association into the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and he has been the driver of moving the men's lacrosse program into the Midwest Lacrosse Conference in which the Jacks will begin play in the spring of 2021.
"I look forward to carrying on the relationships we have bridged and working closer with our faculty, staff, and students to continue the collaboration of Northland's mission and sustainable future together through athletics," said Gregory. "We have some of the most proud, supportive, and committed alumni and board of trustees in college sports and I will work with them to build off of the foundation they have provided. My family is grateful to wake up on Lake Superior every day. It is one of the most beautiful places on Earth. Our department will continue to grow our fabric within the City of Ashland and regional area. We need to be creative in how we can continue to grow our athletic facilities in the area and city together. Our fields need artificial turf, our arena has been upgraded and the Bay Area Civic Center has served us so well, but with our growing hockey community we need a new venue. The partnerships with our local community [are] very important to the success of our department and the college."
Northland College is an NCAA Division III institution located in Ashland, WI. The LumberJacks and LumberJills sponsor 14 varsity sports and compete in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference and the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
