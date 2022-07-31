Northland Soccer

Featuring a bevy of local, national, and international recruiters, and a roster full of experienced players including returning all-conference performers, the Northland College Lumberjacks soccer team looks to again be strong in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference. The team finished third in the UMAC and has made the playoffs for three consecutive seasons. (Photo contributed by Northland College)

After years of struggle in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference, the Northland College Lumberjacks soccer team's three consecutive appearances in the league playoffs have solidified it as an upper-tier program in the UMAC and a legitimate contender for both a conference title and NCAA Division 3 playoff berth. With facilities at Ponzio Stadium which rank among the nation's best, Northland is beginning to attract in-state talent as well as national and international players who coach Greg Gilmore believes can propel the 'Jacks to ever-higher levels.

“Our recruiting class fits the areas we were looking to improve and strengthen,” Gilmore said. “We’re returning our three most prolific scorers from the last two seasons in senior Diego Castaneda (El Salvador), senior Jonah Evans (Viroqua), and junior Izaak Clarke (England). “Offensively these guys are hopefully going to build on last season and take the next steps. Izaak had a good summer with Atlanta East in the United Soccer League 2, Diego was very busy this summer playing out in DC, and Jonah has been looking forward to bounce back this season after being named all-conference two season ago, so we’re excited to see them in action in a few weeks.”

