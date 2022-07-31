...AN AREA OF THUNDERSTORMS OVER WESTERN LAKE SUPERIOR...
The areas affected include...
Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI...
Lake Superior west of a line from Saxon Harbor WI to Grand Portage
MN beyond 5NM...
Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI...
Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland...
Sand Island to Bayfield WI...
At 1015 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated an area of thunderstorms,
capable of producing winds to around 30 knots, small hail, and
frequent cloud to water lightning. This area of thunderstorms was
located along a line extending from 17 nm east of Devils Island, to
10 nm northeast of Madeline Island, to near La Pointe, moving east at
35 knots.
Locations impacted include...
Ashland Breakwater Lighthouse, Chequamegon Bay, Oak Point, Stockton
Island, Madeline Island, Apostle Islands National Lake Shore, La
Pointe, Red Cliff, and Outer Island.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners can expect gusty winds up to 33 knots, locally higher waves,
lightning strikes, and heavy downpours. Boaters should seek safe
harbor immediately until these storms pass.
Featuring a bevy of local, national, and international recruiters, and a roster full of experienced players including returning all-conference performers, the Northland College Lumberjacks soccer team looks to again be strong in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference. The team finished third in the UMAC and has made the playoffs for three consecutive seasons. (Photo contributed by Northland College)
After years of struggle in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference, the Northland College Lumberjacks soccer team's three consecutive appearances in the league playoffs have solidified it as an upper-tier program in the UMAC and a legitimate contender for both a conference title and NCAA Division 3 playoff berth. With facilities at Ponzio Stadium which rank among the nation's best, Northland is beginning to attract in-state talent as well as national and international players who coach Greg Gilmore believes can propel the 'Jacks to ever-higher levels.
“Our recruiting class fits the areas we were looking to improve and strengthen,” Gilmore said. “We’re returning our three most prolific scorers from the last two seasons in senior Diego Castaneda (El Salvador), senior Jonah Evans (Viroqua), and junior Izaak Clarke (England). “Offensively these guys are hopefully going to build on last season and take the next steps. Izaak had a good summer with Atlanta East in the United Soccer League 2, Diego was very busy this summer playing out in DC, and Jonah has been looking forward to bounce back this season after being named all-conference two season ago, so we’re excited to see them in action in a few weeks.”
