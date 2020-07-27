Northland College athletic director Seamus Gregory has formally announced that the Northland College men’s lacrosse program will begin competing in the Midwest Lacrosse Conference beginning with the 2021 season.
Since the program played its first games in 2017, it has competed as an NCAA DIII Independent program. The move to the MLC will give the program its first opportunity to compete for a conference title and an NCAA tournament bid.
"This is an important step in the right direction for our program and long overdue" Gregory said. "I'm excited to bring MLC lacrosse to Ponzio Stadium. It's a premier facility in the country. I look forward to the continued development and evolution of our program. We are thankful to the new leadership team in the MLC under commissioner Anderson-Diercks, our fellow UMAC partners and Midwest institutions. The MLC offers solid competition within our region and it gives our program the chance to compete for a league championship. Our lacrosse program deserves a conference. It completes the student athlete experience. Our administration, board, and benefactors couldn't be more excited, the future is very bright."
The Jacks will join Beloit, Cornell, North Central, Northwestern and Monmouth for the 2021 season.
"I'm really excited with this development," second-year head coach James Stumpo said. "This will help us when it comes to recruiting and gives us an opportunity to compete on a level that we previously didn't have and the potential for a berth in the NCAA tournament. I'm looking forward to the competition that the MLC will bring and I'm excited for the future of Jacks lacrosse."
The Jacks begin play on March 26 when they travel to Monmouth and will wrap up their 10-game conference slate on May 1 when they host Cornell.
Northland College is an NCAA Division III institution located in Ashland. The LumberJacks and LumberJills sponsor 14 varsity sports and compete in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference and the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.