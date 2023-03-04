Mirandaaction.jpg

Northland College's Miranda Wagner finished as the UMAC's leading scorer at 20.2 points per game this season. 

Two Northland College senior basketball players were named to their respective Upper Midwest Athletic Conference all-conference teams on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Leading the way for the 8-14 Lumberjills was Miranda Wagner, who finished as the UMAC's leading scorer at 20.2 points per game this season. Despite a COVID-shortened career, Wagner also eclipsed the 1,000-career-point mark on Feb. 11 in a game against UMAC foe North Central.

