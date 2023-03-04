...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING
THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7
inches. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Southern Lake and Carlton and South St.
Louis Counties. In Wisconsin, Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and
Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du
Lac Band, the Bad River Reservation, the Red Cliff Band and
the northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band.
* WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
1 of 2
Northland College's Miranda Wagner finished as the UMAC's leading scorer at 20.2 points per game this season.
Two Northland College senior basketball players were named to their respective Upper Midwest Athletic Conference all-conference teams on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Leading the way for the 8-14 Lumberjills was Miranda Wagner, who finished as the UMAC's leading scorer at 20.2 points per game this season. Despite a COVID-shortened career, Wagner also eclipsed the 1,000-career-point mark on Feb. 11 in a game against UMAC foe North Central.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.