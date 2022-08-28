...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 4 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves
1 to 3 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI and Oak Point to
Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Monday to 4 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 3
Craig Ponzio, a 1972 graduate of Northland College, went on to raise money that helped build facilities including Ponzio Stadium. He is among six being inducted into Northland's Hall of Fame. (File photo)
Northland College is inducting six new members into its Hall of Fame. The 2022 class includes Dan Crawford, Steve Franklin, Craig Ponzio, Kyle Rogers, Sarah Strobino and Steve Wammer: Below is a description of each's accomplishments with Northland.
Dan Crawford, class of 1976, lettered four years in both football and wrestling. Football awards included most improved player as a sophomore, team most valuable player as a senior, and three all-conference selections. As a wrestler he accumulated seven tournament titles, two national tournament invites, three all-conference selections and all-district honorable mention. His 75 career victories were a Northland record at the time of his graduation. Crawford served as team captain for each sport as a senior.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.