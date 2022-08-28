Ponzio

Craig Ponzio, a 1972 graduate of Northland College, went on to raise money that helped build facilities including Ponzio Stadium. He is among six being inducted into Northland's Hall of Fame. (File photo)

Northland College is inducting six new members into its Hall of Fame. The 2022 class includes Dan Crawford, Steve Franklin, Craig Ponzio, Kyle Rogers, Sarah Strobino and Steve Wammer: Below is a description of each's accomplishments with Northland.

Dan Crawford, class of 1976, lettered four years in both football and wrestling. Football awards included most improved player as a sophomore, team most valuable player as a senior, and three all-conference selections. As a wrestler he accumulated seven tournament titles, two national tournament invites, three all-conference selections and all-district honorable mention. His 75 career victories were a Northland record at the time of his graduation. Crawford served as team captain for each sport as a senior.

Sarah Strobino was the first Northland soccer player to earn back-to-back Player of the Year honors. She is being inducted into the college's Hall of Fame this year. (File photo)
Former Northland College Athletic Director Steve Wammer was head softball coach for 15 years and took his teams to tournaments several times. (File photo)

