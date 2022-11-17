...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM CST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1
to 3 inches with 3 to 6 inches over northeastern Ashland
County.
* WHERE...Ashland County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the
Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
The Northland College Lumberjacks basketball team (1-2) defeated visiting Finlandia University (1-1) 89-75 on Sunday, Nov. 13, in a non-conference game at the Kendrigan Center. A former Ashland Oredocker, senior guard Jordan Brennan, led the 'Jacks with 25 points, including a sharp 14-16 at the free throw line. Sophomore guard Kevon Powell, another ex-'Docker, chipped in 10 points while big man Palmi Kayden and G/F George Butvilas contribued 12 and 11 points respectively. Sophomore forward Simon Parker led Northland with 11 rebounds. Brennan is a returning second team all-UMAC selection for the Lumberjacks, and has led the team in scoring the past two seasons. The 'Jacks return to action with an away game at Carroll University in Waukesha on Friday, Nov. 18, followed up with a Saturday showdown at Lawrence University in Appleton. The team will next play at home on Saturday, Dec. 3, vs. The College of St. Scholastica.
