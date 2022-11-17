Northland hoops

The Northland College Lumberjacks basketball team (1-2) defeated visiting Finlandia University (1-1) 89-75 on Sunday, Nov. 13, in a non-conference game at the Kendrigan Center. A former Ashland Oredocker, senior guard Jordan Brennan, led the 'Jacks with 25 points, including a sharp 14-16 at the free throw line. Sophomore guard Kevon Powell, another ex-'Docker, chipped in 10 points while big man Palmi Kayden and G/F George Butvilas contribued 12 and 11 points respectively. Sophomore forward Simon Parker led Northland with 11 rebounds. Brennan is a returning second team all-UMAC selection for the Lumberjacks, and has led the team in scoring the past two seasons. The 'Jacks return to action with an away game at Carroll University in Waukesha on Friday, Nov. 18, followed up with a Saturday showdown at Lawrence University in Appleton. The team will next play at home on Saturday, Dec. 3, vs. The College of St. Scholastica. 

