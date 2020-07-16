Northland College announced last week that Jason Carter has been hired to lead the LumberJills hockey program. Carter comes to Northland after serving as an assistant coach at St. Mary's College, a position he started in August, 2017.
"We're thrilled to have Jason joining the staff," Northland Athletic Director, Seamus Gregory said. "Throughout the interview process we continued to come back to Jason. His knowledge of recruiting both regionally and beyond continued to show throughout the process, and we're very excited to have him take charge of our women's hockey program. He has strong values and understands the mission of Northland College. We're very excited for the future of Jills hockey."
Carter graduated from the University of St. Thomas in 2013 with a Bachelors of Arts in Physical Education. Carter’s coaching career began while he was at St. Thomas as he was hired as an assistant coach with the boys program at Shakopee High School in Minnesota. From 2012 to 2014, Carter worked with the boys program, and in 2014 he made the switch to the girls varsity program, where he worked as an assistant until 2017 when he joined the program at St. Mary's.
During his tenure at St. Mary's, Carter was heavily involved in recruiting, practice, and game planning. Last season, Carter helped the Cardinals advance to the semi-finals in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference when they upset the defending MIAC champion, the University of St Thomas, in the quarterfinals. The win was the first time in 13 years that the Cardinals advanced in the playoffs. During his time at St. Mary's, Carter earned his master's degree in educational leadership.
"I would like to thank President Solibakke and Athletic Director Seamus Gregory for putting their trust in me to lead the program," Carter said. "I am honored to have this opportunity and am looking forward to getting started with Northland women's hockey. I would also like to thank everyone who has helped me get here; my friends, family, former coaches, players, colleagues and administrators who have helped me along the way. I certainly wouldn't be here today without their love and support."
The Jills have a large incoming recruiting class that hopes to have a quick impact with the program. Carter will lead the team into its second year in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Northland College is an NCAA Division III institution located in Ashland, WI. The LumberJacks and LumberJills sponsor 14 varsity sports and compete in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference and the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
