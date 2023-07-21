Northland College announced Friday, July 21 that it will add men’s and women’s wrestling programs to its selection of sports in 2025.

“We’re in a state of growth as a department,” Northland’s Executive Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dan Schumacher said in a release. “This is an exciting time for Northland College athletics.”

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments