With a whopping six soccer players and only one graduating senior selected to all-conference teams in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference, the Northland College Lumberjacks again collected on the fruits of solid recruiting, putting together a strong roster that earned a second consecutive third-place finish in the UMAC highlighted by two ties against perennial conference champion and NCAA D3 Tournament qualifier UW-Superior.
The Yellowjackets have taken the UMAC five consecutive seasons and by virtue of those titles have earned the conference’s automatic berth into the NCAA D3 Tourney. Junior goalkeeper Jamie Colville was for the third season in a row named to the all-UMAC first team, and freshman Quinn Bieber was a second-team pick. Lumberjacks freshmen Julian Swensen, Harrison Tibbetts, sophomore Nick Diaz, and senior Jonah Evans received honorable mention. With five all-conference players returning next season, the ‘Jacks expect to again compete for the UMAC title with a legitimate shot at an NCAA D3 Tournament berth. Meanwhile, three Lumberjills were selected to the womens all-conference team: Sophomore goalkeeper Elisabeth Lough was a second-team selection, while sophomore midfielder Liberty Dickerson and junior defender Kirsten Vensland earned honorable mention for the 3-7-4 ‘Jills, who finished sixth in the UMAC. Vensland was also selected to the all-sportsmanship team. Below are the all-UMAC mens selections.
