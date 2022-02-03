Evans

Northland College's Connor Evans was named the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Kwik Trip Men's Ice Hockey Athlete of the Week for Jan. 24 - 30. The senior from Uxbridge, Ontario is the WIAC assists leader, and second in total points, after collecting two assists in a Jan. 27 win over UW-River Falls. (Contributed photo)

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments