Northland College's Connor Evans was named the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Kwik Trip Men's Ice Hockey Athlete of the Week for Jan. 24 - 30. The senior from Uxbridge, Ontario is the WIAC assists leader, and second in total points, after collecting two assists in a Jan. 27 win over UW-River Falls. (Contributed photo)
(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.