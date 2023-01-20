It was a rough showing for the Northland College Lumberjacks and Lumberjills basketball teams in their respective matchups at Crown College in Saint Bonifacius, Minnesota, on Saturday, Jan. 14. The ‘Jacks, hoping to improve their UMAC record to 3-2, fell 91-65 to the Storm (1-4) on a night when Northland (now 2-3) converted just 3/16 three point attempts and a dismal 36% overall shooting percentage. The ‘Jills (1-4), kept their game close through three quarters trailing 46-41 before the Storm closed out in the fourth to claim a 73-62 win. High scoring forward Miranda Wagner, averaging 20.2 points per game this season, led the ‘Jills with 25 points. Both teams will be looking for successful reboots upon their return home tonight to face UMAC opponent North Central University with the men starting at 5:45 p.m. and the women to follow immediately after.
