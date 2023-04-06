11-4-Arfee_1.jpg

Washburn High School senior Arfee Edwards will serve and spike for Lakeland University while continuing to follow her passion for health and wellness. 

 Contributed photo by Bemused Design & Photography

Washburn senior Arfee Edwards, an all-conference volleyball player for the Castle Guards for the past two seasons and key contributor on Washburn's state championship team in 2021, has committed to play volleyball for the Lakeland University Muskies in fall 2023.

Edwards will pursue a degree in physical education while attending Lakeland, which competes in the strong Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference. The Muskies finished in fourth place in the NACC in 2022, with a season record of 16-14. Edwards will be looked upon to provide strong serving while offering an imposing presence along the front lines where her ample athletic ability and explosive vertical jump are expected to challenge the conference's best players. 

