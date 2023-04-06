...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves
1 to 4 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Oak Point
to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Washburn High School senior Arfee Edwards will serve and spike for Lakeland University while continuing to follow her passion for health and wellness.
Washburn senior Arfee Edwards, an all-conference volleyball player for the Castle Guards for the past two seasons and key contributor on Washburn's state championship team in 2021, has committed to play volleyball for the Lakeland University Muskies in fall 2023.
Edwards will pursue a degree in physical education while attending Lakeland, which competes in the strong Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference. The Muskies finished in fourth place in the NACC in 2022, with a season record of 16-14. Edwards will be looked upon to provide strong serving while offering an imposing presence along the front lines where her ample athletic ability and explosive vertical jump are expected to challenge the conference's best players.
