Guaranteed Rate Bowl Football

Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell celebrates with players after a touchdown during the first half of the team's Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

 Rick Scuteri

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — After spending the last two seasons as defensive coordinator on Luke Fickell's Cincinnati staff, Mike Tressel is following him to Wisconsin.

Wisconsin announced on Tuesday the hiring of Tressel as defensive coordinator/inside linebackers coach and Phil Longo as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach. Longo, who had been North Carolina's offensive coordinator the last four seasons, had said last month he was joining Wisconsin's staff in the same role.

