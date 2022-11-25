Northland Hockey

(Photo contributed by Northland College)

While Thanksgiving offered a welcome break for many Northland College students, the Northland College Lumberjills and Lumberjacks hockey and basketball teams found themselves on the road to play away games heading into the holiday week. Each experienced rough going in their initial contests, coming away with losses on Friday, Nov. 18. Results from further games have yet to be announced. Action for all Northland teams resumes in earnest today for three teams including ‘Jills hockey, which is playing a two game home stand at the BACC against Lawrence University at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 and again at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. Lumberjacks hockey and Lumberjills basketball teams are traveling.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments