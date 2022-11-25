...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 3 PM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 1 to 4 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI and Oak Point to
Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
While Thanksgiving offered a welcome break for many Northland College students, the Northland College Lumberjills and Lumberjacks hockey and basketball teams found themselves on the road to play away games heading into the holiday week. Each experienced rough going in their initial contests, coming away with losses on Friday, Nov. 18. Results from further games have yet to be announced. Action for all Northland teams resumes in earnest today for three teams including ‘Jills hockey, which is playing a two game home stand at the BACC against Lawrence University at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 and again at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. Lumberjacks hockey and Lumberjills basketball teams are traveling.
