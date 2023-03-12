stricker
(Contributed photo by Olivia Stricker)

Former Ashland Oredocker state champion wrestler Jared Stricker (class of 2021) continued his charge to become one of the best wrestlers in NCAA D3 when the UW-Eau Claire Blugold sophomore made it to the national finals in the 174-pound weight class. Stricker (41-3), who came into the tournament seeded fourth, was narrowly defeated 7-5 by Wartburg College's Zane Mulder (26-1). Mulder is a junior who redshirted for a year after transferring from NCAA D1 Iowa State, where he had a two-season record of 38-15. With his second-place finish, Stricker becomes an All-American.

Should Mulder and he both remain in the 174-pound class next season, their race to the championship will be no less hotly contested. Already a 'Dockers all-timer, Stricker is well on his way to attaining similar stature at UW-Eau Claire, where he possesses an impressive 86-14 record with two NCAA D3 national tournament appearances. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining. 

