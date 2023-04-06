Northland College has hit a home run with the announcement that Drummond senior all-state softball player Emily Kinnunen has been awarded and is accepting the Samuel C. Johnson Family Tuition Scholarship that provides full tuition to attend the school.

By demonstrating strong academic performance, excellence in extracurricular activities and community involvement, Kinnunen brings the academic chops and an athletic skill set which is among the best in Wisconsin to a Northland softball program that is on the rise. Prospects for Kinnunen are bright at Northland, where future all-conference, all-region, and even all-american status may be within reach. (APG archives photo)

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments