...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves
1 to 4 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Oak Point
to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Northland College has hit a home run with the announcement that Drummond senior all-state softball player Emily Kinnunen has been awarded and is accepting the Samuel C. Johnson Family Tuition Scholarship that provides full tuition to attend the school.
By demonstrating strong academic performance, excellence in extracurricular activities and community involvement, Kinnunen brings the academic chops and an athletic skill set which is among the best in Wisconsin to a Northland softball program that is on the rise. Prospects for Kinnunen are bright at Northland, where future all-conference, all-region, and even all-american status may be within reach. (APG archives photo)
