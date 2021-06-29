Men's League low rounds this week

Mason Parker- 34

DJ McRae- 36

Chad Whiteaker- 38

Derek Erickson- 38

Bernie Clark- 38

Ken Bartelt- 38

Senior League low rounds this week

Garrett Greenwald- 37

John Nuutinen- 42

Ken Bartelt- 42

Les Whiteaker- 44

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments