As an athlete, 2021 Ashland High School graduate Kevin Scott was known for his strong work ethic, endurance and commitment to the team. Flash forward one year, and it is no surprise that Scott is still all about team in his role as photographer and graphic designer for the Ashland School District. The Ashland Press sat down with Scott to discuss his current occupation, the heavy role he plays in covering AHS sports and where it all may lead.
Question: Why photography?
Answer: I got into photography just this past year actually when I saw some videos on social media of other sports photographers and videographers. The one that stands out the most to me is Kevin Edwards, who now works for the Miami Dolphins. Once I saw his videos, I decided to borrow my mom’s camera and bring it with when I went to watch my friends play for Ashland’s football team. After a few games I started to really enjoy it shortly after that I was given an opportunity to work for the School District of Ashland.
Q: Why sports?
A: I basically chose to capture sports because it’s always been my biggest interest. Since I was like age 6, I’ve been a huge football fan (especially of Peyton Manning and the Broncos) and since then I have always wanted to work for a professional sports team, I just didn’t know how. At first, I thought maybe it would be with playing for them. But after I realized that wouldn’t happen, I focused on stats, marketing and now photography and videography.
Q: What else have you been doing with your developing skills?
A: Along with doing pictures for the school district, I’ve started doing my own videography of the sporting events I make it to, and I really enjoy capturing and editing those too. I don’t do any other art other than photos and videos really. But my favorite art form is probably sports videography and watching what other people in that field do with their own creative ideas. Now that I have this job with the school district and freelancing in both photography and videography, I would love to build a big enough portfolio to eventually work for a professional sports team.
Q: How can people follow your work?
A: I have had a chance via my own Instagram and Facebook pages along with the school district’s page and website to publish my work. I haven’t done any work that I’ve been able to sell just yet. But I do get paid in my job at the school to take pictures of sporting events and such, and design posts for the social media pages, which also includes editing all the pictures I take.
Q: What is your goal when you are shooting or filming?
A: My goal when I shoot a sports photo is to capture a unique moment and try and tell a different story with each picture or video. I do that by trying different lighting, zoom, and angles, along with being aware of different things and emotions that are going on during the game. Things like celebrations, players talking with coaches, and so forth. The equipment I currently use to capture sports is my Sony a7iii camera, with a few different lenses.
Q: What would you tell other aspiring photographers and videographers?
A: My advice is to work hard at it, stay creative with your ideas, try and make connections/work with others, stay humble, and always try to have some fun! If you truly want to get something out of it, you can if you work hard and try different ideas. If they don’t work out, just keep trying new ones until you find something works, and that you like.
