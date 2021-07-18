The Ashland-Washburn trap-shooting team competed at the USA High School Clay Target League National Championships July 9-11 in Mason, Mich. The team placed 46th out of 160 schools in the nation, shooting 913 out of 1,000 targets.
Jayson Lunda, Andy Parent (both of Ashland) and Elissa Brzenzski (of Washburn) also made the individual finals. Jayson, a senior, finished 229th; Andy, a sophomore placed 220th and Elissa, a freshman, placed 105th out of 1,684 shooters in the nation.
The team is Jayson Lunda (from left), Elissa Brzenzski, Andy Parent, Cody Parent and Wyatt Nyara.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.