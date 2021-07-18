Trap team

The Ashland-Washburn trap-shooting team competed at the USA High School Clay Target League National Championships July 9-11 in Mason, Mich. The team placed 46th out of 160 schools in the nation, shooting 913 out of 1,000 targets.

Jayson Lunda, Andy Parent (both of Ashland) and Elissa Brzenzski (of Washburn) also made the individual finals. Jayson, a senior, finished 229th; Andy, a sophomore placed 220th and Elissa, a freshman, placed 105th out of 1,684 shooters in the nation.

The team is Jayson Lunda (from left), Elissa Brzenzski, Andy Parent, Cody Parent and Wyatt Nyara.

