Then-Head Coach Bill Blake talks with players during a game in 2016, his final year coaching.

 File photo

A former Ashland football standout, University of North Dakota star all-conference center on the Fighting Hawk's 1972 football team considered by many to be the school's finest ever and revered educator died in Stevens Point on Monday, April 17.

Though Bill Blake moved from Ashland for college after graduating in 1969, and then worked as an instructor and coach at Stevens Point High School, he returned in retirement and served as the Oredockers' head football coach from 2014 to 2016. Myriad friends remembered Blake as a humble man, and Washburn resident "Ranger" Dave Coyle in particular enjoyed Bill's wit and knowledge of area sports.

