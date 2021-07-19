Following a 2020-2021 school year in which Oredockers athletes and teams competed for and won state championships and captured numerous conference titles, fall sports for the 2021-2022 school year commence in August.
Ashland’s fall sports begin as follows:
Football equipment handout Aug., first practice Aug. 3. Girls tennis first practice Aug. 10. High School cross country, first practice Aug. 16. Middle school cross country, first practice Aug. 16. Volleyball first practice Aug. 16. Boys soccer first practice Aug. 16.
Players must have all proper registration done before first practice. Any athletes requiring a physical (needed every two years) should complete them as soon as possible. Paper copies of registration can be found at the Ashland High School main office and must be returned to the main office as well. Online versions of forms can be found on the School District of Ashland website.
