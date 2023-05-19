Jordan Bjork

I had an opportunity to speak with Jordan Bjork, a 2022 Drummond High School graduate, stellar basketball player and one of my favorite athletes from last year, at the Indianhead Conference track and field championships at Ashland High School May 16. Jordan was there to watch her brother Clayton, a DHS junior, dominate in the high, long and triple jumps — all three events in which he'll likely make state. Seriously.

As for Jordan? She is playing basketball in Orange City, Iowa, for the Northwestern College Red Raiders. Which brings me to Bay-Area athletes, their years of dedication to sports here, what happens next for them, and how tough it is for me — and maybe you too — to see them go.

