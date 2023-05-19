...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, North St. Louis, Northern Cook and Lake,
Central St. Louis, Carlton and South St. Louis and Pine
Counties. In Wisconsin, Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron,
Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes
the Tribal Lands of the northwestern area of the Lac du
Flambeau Band, the Bad River Reservation, the Red Cliff Band,
the Fond du Lac Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, the
Mille Lacs Band, Hinckley and, Lena Lake areas and the Bois
Forte Band, Nett Lake and, Lake Vermilion areas.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas near Lake Superior are likely not to
develop any frost formation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
I had an opportunity to speak with Jordan Bjork, a 2022 Drummond High School graduate, stellar basketball player and one of my favorite athletes from last year, at the Indianhead Conference track and field championships at Ashland High School May 16. Jordan was there to watch her brother Clayton, a DHS junior, dominate in the high, long and triple jumps — all three events in which he'll likely make state. Seriously.
As for Jordan? She is playing basketball in Orange City, Iowa, for the Northwestern College Red Raiders. Which brings me to Bay-Area athletes, their years of dedication to sports here, what happens next for them, and how tough it is for me — and maybe you too — to see them go.
