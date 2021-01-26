Sidney “Sid” L. Butterfield, age 71, of Ashland, passed away, Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born February 4, 1949 in Ashland, the son of William and Irene (King) Butterfield.
Sid graduated from Ashland High School in 1967 and continued his schooling at Northland College in Ashland. He was an independent Woodworker for many years making beautiful handcrafted desks, tables and other furniture. Sid married Tudi Boheim on December 15, 1985 and they raised their two daughters in Ashland.
Sid was an outdoorsman who liked deer hunting and fishing. He enjoyed working on and going for long rides on his BSA motorcycle. He also enjoyed singing, reading his bible and spending time with his granddaughters. Sid’s great sense of humor and colorful stories will be missed by all of his family.
He is survived by his daughters, Leah Butterfield and Rochelle Butterfield; granddaughters, Sophia and Cecelia; former wife, Tudi; brothers, Chet (Gisele), George and Jerry; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Paul, Jim, Melvin, Bonita "Bonnie" and infant sister, Gloria.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Frost Funeral Home in Ashland with Deacon Ken Kasinski officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be held 11:00 am, Monday, February 1st at St. Agnes Cemetery in Ashland.
