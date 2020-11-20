Shirley Ann Zanto, age 79, of Washburn, passed away, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Northern Lights Health Care in Washburn. She was born May 24, 1941 in Wilmington, DE, the daughter of Lester and Angeline (DeRosa) Kessler.
Shirley graduated in 1959 from the all-girls Catholic High School, Padua Academy in Wilmington, Delaware. She worked for Hercules Chemical Company, Inc. in Wilmington prior to marrying James E Zanto in 1964. Shirley and Jim moved to Jim’s hometown of Washburn, WI. in 1966 and raised four children. While raising her children, Shirley worked various jobs in Washburn. Shirley moved back to Delaware in 1985 to take a manager position at Blue Cross and Blue Shield where she retired from in 2000. Following her retirement, she moved back to Washburn where she enjoyed spending time with her children and helping raise her grandchildren. She was a member of the St. Louis Catholic Church and made dear friends in Washburn.
Shirley was known for putting others first before herself, especially her children and grandchildren. She loved Italian cooking and crafts. She was famous for her, Spaghetti Sauce, Grandma Shirley’s Soup, and Italian cookies. Besides cooking and crafts, she loved being with her family and friends.
She is survived by her children, James W. (Carol) Zanto, John C. (Sharon) Zanto, Dawn M. Zanto and Tracy L. (John) Anderson; 4 grandchildren, Benjamin J. Zanto, Sophia A. Zanto, Karli J. Anderson and Jacob P. Anderson; a great-grandson, Jaksyn P. Anderson; siblings, Patricia Kessler, Paul Kessler, Debbie Kelly, Michael Kessler; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; twin-sister, Barbara Shanks and a sister, Beverly Kessler.
A Memorial Mass will be held at the St. Louis Catholic Church in Washburn next spring with burial in the Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Bratley Funeral Home of Washburn.
