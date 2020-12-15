Shirley A. Gaudreau, age 83, of Ashland, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020 due to heart failure at Northern Lights Health Care Center in Washburn. She was born April 8, 1937 in Washburn, the adopted daughter of Jean (Burdick) and A. Hannum Holman.
She was a graduate of Washburn High School, Northland College and UW Steven’s Point Graduate Program. Shirley was employed by the Ashland School District as a first and later as a second grade teacher at Ellis School. On July 8, 1958 she was united in marriage to Thomas A. Gaudreau at Clinton, Iowa. In 1960 they returned to Wisconsin, making Ashland their home.
Shirley’s hobbies included painting and teaching rosemaling (Norwegian Folk Painting) kalrosing (Norwegian line carving) traveling, reading, story writing and spending time with her family, friends and especially her grandsons.
Shirley was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority of Women Educators, Twin Ports Rosemaling Society, Wisconsin State Rosemaling Society, Friends of the Vaughn Library and the Ashland Historical Museum. She was a past member of the Red Hats Society, Sons of Norway, Birkebeiner Lodge #611, Boy Scouts of America and the Ashland Monday Club.
She is survived by her son, Thomas J. (Tami) Gaudreau of Rockford, IL; three grandsons, Justin, Jason and Jake and nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also survived by very special long-time friend, Rita Kovach.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas A. in 1999; an infant son in 1959; parents; and long-time friend, Ruth Johnson.
A socially distanced graveside service will be held 1:00 pm, Friday, December 18, 2020 at the St. Agnes Cemetery in Ashland with Fr. Jerome D’Souza officiating. Please join the family in sharing in the wonderful memories of Shirley.
Keep happy memories close in your hearts. Remember me with kindness, laughter and few tears. I enjoyed a great life. – Shirley Gaudreau.
Arrangements are by Frost Funeral Home, to view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
