Shirley A. Eid, age 86, of Washburn, passed away peacefully, Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Ashland. She was born April 18, 1934 in Ashland, the daughter of William and Gladys Stuart.
Shirley was a 1952 graduate of Ondossagon High School. She married Sigurd E. Eid on September 3, 1955 in Mason. Shirley worked as a bank teller at Northern State Bank in Ashland and was a cook at the Ondossagon High School. Shirley and Sig owned and operated the family dairy farm from 1963 until 2009. They also sold Arctic Cat Snowmobiles out of the home for several years.
Shirley was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church of Washburn. She was very active in 4-H and the Bayfield Co. Fair. She enjoyed cooking, baking, fishing, taking boat rides and going to the cabin.
She is survived by her sons, Brad (Jackie) Eid and Brian (Deb Kmetz) Eid; grandchildren, Amanda Wiberg and Jacob Eid; great-grandchildren, Caden, Landon and Kinley Wiberg; and many other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Sig in 2015; daughter, Wanda; and a brother, Bill.
A memorial graveside will be held in the Woodland cemetery in Washburn next spring.
Arrangements are by Bratley Funeral Home, to view the obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
