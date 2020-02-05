Sheila Jane Innes, age 78, passed away at her house after a long illness on Thursday, January 30, 2020. She was born on September 16, 1941 in Ashland and was the daughter of Leonard and Ruth (Nystron) Giese. She married George Innes on August 21, 1965 in Ashland. The most important thing to her was always her family. She was a very devoted mom and wife.
She is survived by her husband George; 2 daughters, Jennifer (Jim) Weichelt of Brookfield, Amy (Brent) Moore of Madison; 2 grandchildren, Zoe and Samuel Moore
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant baby girl; mother and father-in-law, Marvin and Barbara Innes; brothers-in-law John and David.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus St., in Sun Prairie. Pastor Tim Hansen will preside. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Association for the Blind, Agrace HospieCare or Our Saviors Lutheran Church.
