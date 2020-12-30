Scott McNaughton, 69, of Superior, Wisconsin, died unexpectedly at his home Thursday, December 17, 2020 from diabetes related causes.
He was born in Rhinelander, Wisconsin February 8, 1951, the son of Gene Scott and Geneva (Canfield) McNaughton.
Scott lived his childhood in Rhinelander, Sheboygan, Menomonie, and Ashland, WI. He graduated from Ashland High School in 1969, and earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and sociology from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in 1973.
Scott was married to Kathy Tychsen of Superior from 1990 -2001. He lived in Superior most of his adult life. He loved motorcycles, beagles, hunting, target shooting, and reloading. He was a self-employed logger for over thirty years. He was a good pool shot and ping pong player.
Scott is survived by his beloved mother, Geneva McNaughton, Reedsburg, WI; sisters, Nora Kuzay, Cazenovia, WI, and Virginia (Paul) Walker, Belle Fourche, SD; three nephews; two great-nephews; a great-niece; wonderful friends Brad Owens and Carl Ellison, and others.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gene McNaughton in June 2014.
Burial will take place in the Waubeek Cemetery near Durand, WI.
The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th Street, Superior, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit our website at www.lenroot-maetzold.com.
