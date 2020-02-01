Scott Anthony Bourgeois, age 57, of Wisconsin Dells, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Wisconsin Dells Health Services. He was born on December 16, 1962 in Ashland, WI, the son of Theodore Benjamin and Eileen (Carroll) Bourgeois Jr. On June 24, 1989, he was united in marriage to Virginia Rae Hewitt in Menomonee Falls, WI. She preceded him in death on October 15, 2015.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Virginia; brother, Bruce Bourgeois and a niece, Shannon Bourgeois.
He is survived by his sister Carol (Steve) Barbee; sisters-in-law; Sue Bourgeois and Barbara Schmidt, nieces; Sarah (Johathan) Graham, Shauna (Terrance) Niedziela, Rebecca Schmidt and Hanna Schmidt, grand-nephew Will, grand-nieces Laurel, Rai, Lilly and Kaylee, aunts; Shirley Tarasewicz, Bernadine Heglund and Isadora Carroll, and numerous cousins.
A brief prayer service will take place for Scott on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 1:30 pm, at Farber Funeral Home, conducted by Christian McShaffery, Pastor of Five Solas Church with burial following at Oaklawn Cemetery in LaValle.
A Formal Memorial Service will be conducted at a later date.
The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.