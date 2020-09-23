Samantha Jean Hunt

Samantha Jean Hunt and beloved friend Diesel her dog both passed away  suddenly on September 21, 2020

Samantha was born in Ashland, WI on August 23, 1988. Samantha went  through the Ashland School District graduating in 2006. While in school, she  participated in sports including the varsity boy's hockey team. After graduating  high school, Samantha went on to college at UW Stevens Point and Northland  College. After a few years, Samantha entered the service industry working at  several businesses having loved working at Maggie's in Bayfield and most  recently at Memorial Medical Center.

Samantha was very passionate about animals and her music having played the alto saxophone in high school and beyond. Her music genres varied from  symphony music to heavy metal, Rachmaninoff to Ozzy Osbourne, but her first  and foremost love was her dog Diesel who she raised up from a pup and trained  him into one of the smartest dogs I've ever seen.

Samantha loved hunting and fishing, the Milwaukee Brewers and the Green Bay Packers. She spent most of her time at Brewer games with her Grandpa Danny Culligan. She also loved spending time at the cabin swimming and playing on Chequamegon Bay with Diesel, and her Mothers dog Chip. Diesel and Chip were  the best of friends as well as Samantha and her mother Luanne.

Samantha was very passionate about her Finland heritage. She was blessed with  an infectious smile and a slightly sinister laugh which helped her gravitate to  almost everyone she met. Over the past 32 years, I cannot begin to tell you how many people that have commented on how she has touched their heart.  Samantha had a loving and special relationship with all her Grandparents,  parents, uncles, aunts, cousins and special friends.

She was preceded in death by Grandma's Jean Saari and Fern Hunt and  Grandpa's Danny Culligan, Marvin Hunt and Cliff Saari.

She is survived by Mother and Father Luanne Saari and Pat Hunt. Uncles Craig  Saari, Chris Saari, Justin Saari, Kevin Hunt, Cliff Saari, Marty Eder, Gary VanDyke,   Daryl Culligan and Rod Hunt. Aunts Suzie VanDyke, Amy Hunt, Steph Eder,  Jennifer Osmak, Sheila Saari, Betty Saari, Carrie Nelson and Godmother Joan  Weber and Godfather Mark Ross. Cousins Justin Kegal, Heather Hunt, Ryan  Saari, Kaitlan Saari, Lucas Kolauff, Allison Kolauff, Kirby Saari, Jeannie Saari,  Haylee Saari, Jeannie Vasil, Candy Larson, Adelyn Saari and Max Saari. Special  friends Tom Dunn, Amanda and Art Teshner, Emily Pufall and Chip Hunt.

On August 23, 1988, God gave us our only angel and then suddenly took you  away. We will miss you every day and you will forever be in our hearts. Love,  Mom, Dad and Chip.

I am very sorry to say that due to the pandemic we will not be able to hold  services. I know many of you wanted to say goodbye and for that we are very  sorry. A small gathering of family will lay her to rest at a later date.

