Samantha Jean Hunt and beloved friend Diesel her dog both passed away suddenly on September 21, 2020
Samantha was born in Ashland, WI on August 23, 1988. Samantha went through the Ashland School District graduating in 2006. While in school, she participated in sports including the varsity boy's hockey team. After graduating high school, Samantha went on to college at UW Stevens Point and Northland College. After a few years, Samantha entered the service industry working at several businesses having loved working at Maggie's in Bayfield and most recently at Memorial Medical Center.
Samantha was very passionate about animals and her music having played the alto saxophone in high school and beyond. Her music genres varied from symphony music to heavy metal, Rachmaninoff to Ozzy Osbourne, but her first and foremost love was her dog Diesel who she raised up from a pup and trained him into one of the smartest dogs I've ever seen.
Samantha loved hunting and fishing, the Milwaukee Brewers and the Green Bay Packers. She spent most of her time at Brewer games with her Grandpa Danny Culligan. She also loved spending time at the cabin swimming and playing on Chequamegon Bay with Diesel, and her Mothers dog Chip. Diesel and Chip were the best of friends as well as Samantha and her mother Luanne.
Samantha was very passionate about her Finland heritage. She was blessed with an infectious smile and a slightly sinister laugh which helped her gravitate to almost everyone she met. Over the past 32 years, I cannot begin to tell you how many people that have commented on how she has touched their heart. Samantha had a loving and special relationship with all her Grandparents, parents, uncles, aunts, cousins and special friends.
She was preceded in death by Grandma's Jean Saari and Fern Hunt and Grandpa's Danny Culligan, Marvin Hunt and Cliff Saari.
She is survived by Mother and Father Luanne Saari and Pat Hunt. Uncles Craig Saari, Chris Saari, Justin Saari, Kevin Hunt, Cliff Saari, Marty Eder, Gary VanDyke, Daryl Culligan and Rod Hunt. Aunts Suzie VanDyke, Amy Hunt, Steph Eder, Jennifer Osmak, Sheila Saari, Betty Saari, Carrie Nelson and Godmother Joan Weber and Godfather Mark Ross. Cousins Justin Kegal, Heather Hunt, Ryan Saari, Kaitlan Saari, Lucas Kolauff, Allison Kolauff, Kirby Saari, Jeannie Saari, Haylee Saari, Jeannie Vasil, Candy Larson, Adelyn Saari and Max Saari. Special friends Tom Dunn, Amanda and Art Teshner, Emily Pufall and Chip Hunt.
On August 23, 1988, God gave us our only angel and then suddenly took you away. We will miss you every day and you will forever be in our hearts. Love, Mom, Dad and Chip.
I am very sorry to say that due to the pandemic we will not be able to hold services. I know many of you wanted to say goodbye and for that we are very sorry. A small gathering of family will lay her to rest at a later date.
To view this obituary online, sign the guestbook or express online condolences, visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are by Frost Home for Funerals and Ashland Crematory Service, of Ashland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.